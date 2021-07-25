Deepika Padukone shares beautiful monochrome photo, check out Ranveer Singh’s adorable reaction

Deepika Padukone takes no chances when it comes to breathtaking photos that make her followers swoon over her. Husband Ranveer Singh is frequently spotted making love-filled comments on the actor's photographs.

Deepika recently shared a shot with a silhouette effect on Instagram. She added a half-moon emoji to the caption. Taking to the comment section, husband Ranveer wrote ‘gorg’.

Fans were also all hearts for the actress.

One wrote’Beautiful’, Another wrote ‘wow’. Some also showered her with heart and heart-eye emojis.

Deepika Padukone began filming Nag Ashwin's next film, Project-K, in Hyderabad on Saturday. She gets a leading role alongside Prabhas in the film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan.

She shared a picture of the clapboard on Instagram and wrote, “It’s Day 1 at Project-K & I’m absolutely thrilled for what’s coming ahead… #Day1 #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @vyjayanthimovies.”

On the work front, Deepika has several movies in her kitty, which includes Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ opposite Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s next, in which she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; and the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Amitabh Bachchan.