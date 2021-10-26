Deepika Padukone sets winter wardrobe goals in oversized sweater, see 'cute' pics

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is one of India’s most loved celebrities, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has now made headlines for posting 'cute' pictures on Instagram.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actress on Monday flaunted her beautiful smile on Instagram. She shared some pictures of herself wearing an oversized sweater and captioned them: “Felt cute, might not delete later…”

In no time, Chopard’s official page commented on the post. It wrote, “You look radiant with Happy Diamonds.” While actor Mitra Gadhavi wrote, “Cuteness overload.”

One of Deepika’s fans mentioned, “Yikes!!! You better not delete coz you look damn cute love you DP.” Another fan wrote, “Your caption exactly bestie as you should.”

Earlier, the actress shared two pictures with the caption, “Cap….Or no cap!?.” Her husband Ranveer Singh had also replied to the post. Referring to the caption, he wrote, “Shawty is a certified Hawty No Capppp.” While her fan page deepikamagical commented, “No cap otherwise we won’t be able to see this beautiful stunning gorgeous pretty face @deepikapadukone.”

According to a leading film magazine, Deepika once talked about her fashion sense and said, “I think style is personal and fashion is what is dictated to you. I think it is always important for your clothes to be an extension of your personality. You need to feel complete, I think you have to feel like you are wearing the clothes and the clothes aren’t wearing you. Whether I am on the red carpet or sitting at home, I just have to be comfortable in what I wear. Also, my favourite garment is a saree, if I had a choice between a gown and a saree, I’d pick a saree."

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in ‘83’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Pathan’. The film ‘83’ is a biographical sports drama in which her husband Ranveer Singh will portray India’s most celebrated cricketer Kapil Dev.