Deepika Padukone sets internet on fire in red latex dress, photos go VIRAL

Deepika Padukone decided to share her whole look from the ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer launch in a series of images on Saturday, raising the temperature. Deepika received a flurry of fiery emojis and compliments in the comment section.

For the unversed, the trailer for Shakun Batra's next film, ‘Gehraiyaan’, was released on Thursday, and it received a lot of positive feedback on social media. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa spoke about their experiences filming the film together during a virtual event when the teaser was released. Deepika added that no one has ever attempted on-screen intimacy before when questioned about performing the intimate scenes in the film.

Crediting the director for the beauty of these intimate scenes in the film, Deepika added that it becomes easy to perform such scenes when you know the intentions of your director.

“Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film,” she said as reported by a leading news agency.

“So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment,” she explained.

Dharma Productions and Batra's production studio are collaborating on ‘Gehraiyaan’. During the event, the director revealed that they had hired a separate intimacy director to help them hash out these moments and put the performers at ease while filming them.