Deepika Padukone says people think she talked about depression 'to promote movie'

Headlines

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Union minister Anurag Thakur to Opposition

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone says people think she talked about depression 'to promote movie'

Deepika Padukone said that people think she is lying about her depression and promoting her film by talking about mental health.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pathaan star Deepika Padukone, who has always been vocal about depression, said that people think she talked about mental health in order to promote her film or a pharmaceutical brand.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Deepika stated, “For most of India, it felt like this huge burden lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do they’ll always be sort of that skepticism.”

she added, “So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

Earlier, while speaking to NDTV, the actress recalled the depressing phase of her life and how she dealt with it. She stated, “Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important that’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well, and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

She added, "In my own case for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today. I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of playing with 'women's respect' for 'greed for power', shares video

Meet CEO who earns Rs 65 lakh per day, his Rs 640000 crore firm is set to invest Rs 6760 crore in...

Meet Mohit Joshi, who will replace highest-paid CEO of Rs 1 lakh crore company; has package of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE