Deepika Padukone has been in the spotlight since her quiet exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas. Though she hasn’t publicly addressed why she left the film, the director’s recent indirect dig stirred speculation.

While Deepika hasn’t spoken directly about quitting the project, Sandeep’s subtle jibe at her added fuel to the fire. Amid all this, an old video of Deepika from 2019 has gone viral again. In the clip, she’s seen speaking about pay parity in the film industry. She shared a personal incident where she had liked a film's script and concept, but when it came to finalising the fee, the director said they couldn’t pay her what she deserved, because the male lead was already drawing a high salary.

Deepika then chose to walk away from the project, saying that her films were performing better than the male lead’s, and she didn’t want to compromise on her worth. She added that standing up for her values helps her sleep peacefully at night without self-doubt.

This resurfaced video has once again brought the pay parity debate to the forefront, especially in light of the current situation. Meanwhile, Deepika seems to have subtly responded. Without naming anyone, she shared at a recent event that in “complicated situations,” she chooses to follow her inner voice and stands firmly by her decisions.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Deepika Padukone reflected on how she navigates tough moments. She said, “What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic… and whenever I’m faced with complicated or difficult situations, I listen to my inner voice. Making decisions that bring me peace — and standing by them — is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

Many believe this was her way of responding to recent remarks made after her exit from Spirit.

Meanwhile, Posting on social media platform X, the Animal director wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...."

The filmmaker also went on to say, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He ended his post with a suggestion to the actor. He said, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, tell the whole story... Because it doesn't make a difference to me!) #dirtyPRgames."

The director's statement comes in the wake of news reports that claimed that actress Deepika Padukone had opted out of his eagerly-awaited 'Spirit', featuring pan Indian star Prabhas in the lead. However, there was no official announcement about Deepika ever having been a part of the project.