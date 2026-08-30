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Deepika Padukone's Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets honoured by The Academy, fans celebrates, but netizens ask THIS question

Deepika Padukone's Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets mentioned from The Academy, and it has left DP fans thrilled, but Ranbir Kapoor's fans puzzled.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 02:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone's Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets honoured by The Academy, fans celebrates, but netizens ask THIS question
Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Image source: Screengrab)
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One of Deepika Padukone's beloved characters, Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has received a special spotlight from The Academy, which shared a clip from the 2013 Hindi film on its official Instagram account. The Academy's post carried the caption, "A reminder from Naina to enjoy what's right in front of you."

Which scene from YJHD got recognised by The Academy?

The clip features the scene from Ayan Mukerji's romantic drama where Naina shares a profound moment with Bunny (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in Udaipur during sunset just before Aditi's (Kalki Koechlin) wedding. When Bunny stresses about rushing to the next planned activity, Naina reminds him that it is impossible to experience everything in life and that they should instead appreciate the present moment. This serene scene serves as a pivotal turning point where Naina teaches the hyper-ambitious Bunny the importance of mindfulness and finding right where they are.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Netizens reacted to YJHD getting honoured by The Academy, with a few harsh comments

A Bollywood film getting recognised by The Academy is a big feat, and DP fans went gaga over it. Fans also chimed in in the comments section, expressing their love for the movie. "This movie will forever have my heart," a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, "I've watched thousands of movies, but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani always hits different. No matter how many times I watch it, I come back to this movie at least once a year. And deep down, it just feels like home." "Ok fine I'll watch YJHD again!" a third fan wrote. However, a few netizens noticed that Ranbir's Bunny was ignored by the international platform. A netizen wrote, "The way they did not mentionned ranbit kapoor and that manchild Bunny, good job." Another netizen wrote, "Academy ka level gir raha tha lekin itna gir jayega yeh nai socha tha." One of the netizens asked, "Why is Ranbir Kapoor ignored in the clip?" 

About Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in a definitive Hindi coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji. The blockbuster follows four friends, played by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, from a Himalayan trek to an Udaipur wedding.

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