Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash to appear before NCB tomorrow

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash gets relief in Bollywood drugs nexus case. She will not be arrested till November 7 and her anticipatory bail plea hearing will take place on the same day.

Karishma, who was 'untraceable' since the past few days, is asked to record her statement with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before November 7.

An NCB official had told IANS, "It is true that Prakash has gone untraceable after being summoned for questioning."

Prakash said that she would co-operate with the agency in the investigation in Bollywood drugs nexus case. She would appear before NCB at 10 am on November 4.

The agency had sent her summons which she did not respond to. The summons were then sent to her parents' house, owners of and Karishma's colleagues at KWAN.

According to a report on Times of India, Karishma Prakash resigned from KWAN on October 21, nearly a month after she was summoned by the agency in the Bollywood drug nexus case the first time.

Karishma had last appeared before the NCB on September 26. She was cross-interrogated with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was called in to the agency office for the first time.

A WhatsApp chat between Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash, involving the mention of 'maal', was leaked, after which the two received summons. The chat was from October 2017.

The Bollywood drugs nexus case surfaced while interrogating late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor died under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020.

Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who asked for the NCB to get involved in the case. Rhea was then arrested and she revealed that the use of drugs was common in Bollywood, especially among a few celebrities.

After the NCB took the interrogation further, they got hints that drugs were being supplied to celebrities. The agency has made nearly 12 arrests in Bollywood drugs nexus case since. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also remains in their custody.