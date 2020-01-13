Deepika Padukone's JNU visit causes brands to rethink association

Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) just a few days before her movie Chhapaak's release caused a lot of uproar among netizens. Now, the actress has to even face repercussions from brands, since they are now thinking of ways to deal with the situation.

Due to Deepika Padukone's move of standing in solidarity with the JNU students, managers who manage endorsements of celebrities have said that some clauses can be added to the advertising agreements in the future. The clauses would state the risk that may cause displeasure of the administration due to the actors' stance on certain political issues.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Shashi Sinha, chief executive at IPG MediBrands, representing Coca-Cola and Amazon, said, "In general, brands run safe bets. They want to avoid any controversy."

After her JNU visit, netizens, who claimed she was standing with the 'Tukde Tukde gang', went on a rampage and started trending Deepika and her movie Chhapaak for days altogether. #BoycottChhapaak and #ISupportDeepika trended simultaneously at that time.

#DeepikaPRBackfires also trended after her movie failed at the Box Office. These netizens asked Deepika to immediately fire her PR team and shared screenshots of them cancelling movie tickets and shows going empty, all due to her visit following the JNU violence. Trade analysts, however, predict that the movie failed because it was a bad film. Anyhow, Deepika has been constantly in news after her visit to the JNU university and standing in solidarity with the students amidst Chhapaak promotions in Delhi.