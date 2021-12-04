Deepika Padukone's 'husband appreciation' post for Ranveer Singh goes VIRAL

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram Story in which the 'Padmavat' star has penned an appreciation note for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, has gone viral on social media.

Known for social media PDA, Deepika and Ranveer often take to their respective social media handles to express how much they love each other and leave romantic and sweet comments on each other's posts. And now, penning a heartfelt appreciation note for Ranveer Singh, Deepika wrote, "nothing more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel you're dumb for not knowing it already."

Alongside the note, Deepika wrote, "#husbandappreciation post." She tagged Ranveer in her story.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Deepika who inspires many a fashion trend was seen slaying it in a black saree by Sabyasachi. She even shared a post with a series of photos on her Instagram handle giving fans a glimpse of her elegant look -- a plain yet chic black saree with a full-sleeved black blouse. The actor completed her look with gorgeous gold-and-silver earrings.

Take a look at the photos here:



Recently, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their wedding anniversary and took to Instagram to share a few romantic pictures giving fans a glimpse of how they celebrated their special day. Check out the pictures below.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer have collaborated on several films together such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmavat'. They will now be seen as onscreen husband and wife in Kabir Khan directed '83' in which Ranveer essays the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi.