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Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'

German-origin actress Suzanne Bernert slammed Deepika Padukone for not celebrating her hubby, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's success 'openly'. DP fans jumped in defence and criticised Suzanne.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone's fans defend her against Suzanne Bernert's mockery of ignoring Ranveer Singh's success: 'How ignorant to react without seeing'
Suzanne Bernert, Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone
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German-based actress Suzanne Bernert, known for playing Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, slammed Deepika Padukone, and it has sparked widespread backlash online, with netizens rallying in support of the actress and calling out what they described as a merely commenting to put a point than understanding the context of “overanalysing celebrity social media silence” which Deepika reacted to, shutting down all the trolls in her own style.

Taking to X, Suzanne Bernert wrote, “Dear Deepika, This isn't a flex! We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge”—a remark aimed at Deepika’s perceived silence on Ranveer Singh’s much-discussed performance.

However, the comment did not sit well with many users online, who quickly pointed out that the criticism missed the larger context entirely. Several netizens responded sharply, emphasising that Deepika had already addressed the conversation with clarity and wit. Moreover, so many shared that Deepika had constantly posted for Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar and even posted many posters on her story time and again during the pre-release period of Part 2.

Deepika herself had earlier reacted to the chatter with a fitting response: “I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”—a statement that many interpreted as both playful and assertive, reinforcing her quiet but confident support for her husband.

As the debate unfolded, several users came out strongly in her defence, calling out the unnecessary scrutiny. One user wrote, “We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. Imagine a person's life just revolving around this.” 

Another shared, “She literally answered the question in the first line, 'The latter my friend…” meaning the internet is overanalysing her social media, not that she’s “avoiding” anything” Another added, “It is a flex as his wife, but what she said, it’s far beyond what you understood” 

A third comment read, “You missed the point completely! Easy to put an opinion, but at least understand first"  Echoing similar sentiment, a user wrote, “Reading too much into celebrity social media silence? YES, she’s the wife” 

Another reaction stated, “How ignorant to react without seeing the video she commented on!” Summing up the sentiment, one user explained, “By the latter, my friend..” She meant that the internet is reading too much about the silence of celebrities on social media. And they both wake up and sleep under one roof. Everything is not about “VALIDATION ON OR OF THE INTERNET ”. She's a private person and minds her own business!” 

Deepika’s response, widely praised for its subtle authority, has once again highlighted the growing disconnect between online perception and personal reality. While the internet continues to demand visible expressions of support, her stance serves as a reminder that not all relationships are meant for public consumption—and not all support needs to be performed to be real

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