Deepika Padukone's chat with WHO chief on mental health postponed indefinitely due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

The country is currently under lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic which is, in turn, taking a toll on people's mental health.

On April 23, Deepika Padukone was scheduled to have an interactive session with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on how to look after mental health during the lockdown. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the event has now been indefinitely postponed.

While Deepika did not reveal the exact reason why the session was no longer taking place on Thursday, she wrote, "Hello everyone, I hope all of you are safe and staying indoors! I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd April, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice."

She further added, "Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much love, Deepika."

Earlier this year, Deepika said in an interview that her depression "spiraled" while shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She said, "I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally."