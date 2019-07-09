Deepika Padukone's birthday cake for her 'rainbow' Ranveer Singh is as vibrant as him!

Celebrations for Ranveer Singh's birthday have not ended yet! Deepika Padukone is making sure to give her husband the best birthday ever. First, she wished him on social media pages in the most surprising way by sharing his unseen childhood photo. Then she called him the most romantic and affectionate names which made people blush. DP wished him by writing, "To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante...but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

After Ranveer shared a photo of Deepika being 'high on the cake', the dimpled beauty shared the photo of the yummy cake she got for her husband. Deepika took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the birthday cake which was as colourful and vibrant as Ranveer. Yes, it's a rainbow cake which represents him and the ongoing Pride Month as well. DP wrote, "Sometimes, you can have your cake & eat it too!!! #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake".

Check it out below:

Currently, Deepika and Ranveer are in London where they are shooting for their fourth film together, '83. In the film, the couple is playing the role of Kapil Dev and Romi Dev as the film is based on India's first win at Cricket World Cup in 1983. Directed by Kabir Khan, the much-awaited flick is being extensively shot in London and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.