'Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand is unreal': Filmmaker Suneel Darshan says 'one should work only with those people who..'

Suneel Darshan found Deepika Padukone's demands 'unreal' and stated that 'no one is irreplaceable'. The Jaanwar director stated, "You will be able to find several new talents."

Actress and producer Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand irked filmmaker Suneel Darshan, and highlighted the importance of collaborating with actors who are wholeheartedly dedicated to their film. The Pathaan actress has caused quite a stir in the film industry after her fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming film Spirit. For the unversed, Deepika was signed opposite Prabhas in Spirit, but her alleged demands, including an 8-hour shift, profit sharing, and language flexibility, caused a rift between her and Sandeep, leading to Deepika getting replaced by Triptii Dimri.

'If Deepika works for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet': Suneel Darshan

While speaking to IANS, the Talaash director emphasised that if any actor demands an 8-hour shift, the producer should take it in writing from the star that they will be continuously working during this time. Suneel further added that if an actor of Deepika's stature worked for 4 hours, the producer would be more than happy. Darshan said, “The producer should first take from her in writing that for the 8 hours she is on the set, she will be giving shots. Instead of 8 if she even gives shots for 4 hours, the producer will touch her feet in gratitude.”

'Deepika Padukone is not irreplaceable': Suneel Darshan

Calling Deepika’s terms to work unreal, he added, “I believe one should work only with those people who love your film more than you.” Reminding that no one is irreplaceable, the director concluded, “There was a time when Deepika was not a part of the industry. You will be able to find several new talents.”

Sandeep and Deepika's fallout

After Deepika Padukone was ousted from Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga blasted the actress on social media for leaking the film's storyline. On X, without taking her name, Sandeep called out 'dirty PR games', and said that he narrated Spirit with an 'unsaid NDA', yet she leaked the story, and then tried to pin down the actress who replaced her.

