In an unseen BTS video, Deepika Padukone can be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan at a beach in a bikini

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the stunning Bollywood actresses, never fails to impress us with very sexy avatars. In the 2024 film Fighter, she starred opposite Hrithik Roshan and mesmerised everyone when she wore a bikini while romancing Hrithik in the film.

Now, an unseen BTS video of the scene is going viral, and Deepika can be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan at a beach in a bikini during the film shoot. The video has gone viral on social media, however, it left social media users divided on Instagram.

Watch:

One of the social media users commented, "Ranveer Singh crying in corner." The second one said, "Bollywood polluting India." The third one said, "And they call it as profession and earn money like this." The fourth one commented, "Miss old Bollywood. When women wore clothes."

On Friday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped the first photo of their daughter. Sharing the photo, they revealed the name and the meaning of their newborn.

Sharing the picture, Deepika and Ranveer wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh |‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, sharing the news in a joint statement on Instagram. Many celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Ananya Panday, congratulated them on embracing parenthood.