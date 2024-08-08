'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood is celebrating as the Indian Hockey Team has won the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian Men's Hockey team won the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an exciting 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday (July 8). Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher congratulated the team and sent their best wishes.

Neha Dhupia wrote on X, "From one field to another. The last quarter was A nervous one to watch! So well done and Congratulations #teamindia." Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Bronze Chuk De India what a victory @TheHockeyIndia. Congratulations!!!! This is exceptional."

In another tweet, the actor wrote, "Legend @16Sreejesh!!! Thank you for everything…. Congratulations Champion." Anupam Kher posted a reel on Instagram showcasing highlights from the match. He extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their win.

Our men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, with a 2-1 victory over Spain.

He wrote, "Chuck De India!! Congratulations, Best wishes, Love, Salute, Zindabad, Jaihind." Jackie Shroff shared a picture of them celebrating their victory, "Our men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Our first back-to-back hockey medal at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Games."

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations to our boys in blue on the bronze!! Great game."

The Indian Men's National Hockey Team is renowned as one of the most successful teams in the world. With a remarkable record of eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, Indian Men's Hockey has also achieved the impressive feat of winning six gold medals in a row.

Throughout the decades, Indian Hockey has been a breeding ground for some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, including legends such as Dhyan Chand, Dhanraj Pillay, Balbir Singh Sr., Shankar Lakshman, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, and many more. Additionally, the Indian Hockey team has clinched the Asian Games title five times and the Asia Cup three times.

