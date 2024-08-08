Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Watch: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Indian men's hockey team, congratulates side for bronze win in Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's full schedule for August 9; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

UP: Serial killer fear grips Bareilly, 9 women murdered in similar manner in...

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

First salaries of 9 Bollywood superstars

8 animals that don't drink water

8 animals that don't drink water

This state in India doesn't have railway line

This state in India doesn't have railway line

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

6 best cars for daily office commute in India

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'There are 30000 cases...': Neil Bhatt on playing IAS officer in Megha Barsenge, issue of bride abandonment | Exclusive

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'Suspects hoped to kill...': Investigators reveal chilling details about foiled terror plot at Taylor Swift's concerts

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

'You'll have to wear bikini': Top actress reveals casting couch, was called to hotel, big Bollywood maker told her to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood is celebrating as the Indian Hockey Team has won the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 11:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh celebrate as Indian Hockey Team wins bronze at Paris Olympics 2024
Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Indian Hockey Team
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Indian Men's Hockey team won the Bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an exciting 2-1 victory over Spain on Thursday (July 8). Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher congratulated the team and sent their best wishes.

    Neha Dhupia wrote on X, "From one field to another. The last quarter was A nervous one to watch! So well done and Congratulations #teamindia."  Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Bronze Chuk De India what a victory @TheHockeyIndia. Congratulations!!!! This is exceptional."

    In another tweet, the actor wrote, "Legend @16Sreejesh!!! Thank you for everything…. Congratulations Champion." Anupam Kher posted a reel on Instagram showcasing highlights from the match. He extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their win.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    He wrote, "Chuck De India!! Congratulations, Best wishes, Love, Salute, Zindabad, Jaihind." Jackie Shroff shared a picture of them celebrating their victory, "Our men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Our first back-to-back hockey medal at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Games."

    Anil Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations to our boys in blue on the bronze!! Great game."

    The Indian Men's National Hockey Team is renowned as one of the most successful teams in the world. With a remarkable record of eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, Indian Men's Hockey has also achieved the impressive feat of winning six gold medals in a row.

    Throughout the decades, Indian Hockey has been a breeding ground for some of the greatest players in the history of the sport, including legends such as Dhyan Chand, Dhanraj Pillay, Balbir Singh Sr., Shankar Lakshman, Udham Singh, Prithipal Singh, and many more. Additionally, the Indian Hockey team has clinched the Asian Games title five times and the Asia Cup three times.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

    Kate Winslet recalls snapping at crew member deliberately body-shaming her on set: 'Not in your life'

    Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

    Did Indian astrologer predict Bangladesh crisis, Sheikh Hasina fleeing country? His December 2023 post claimed...

    A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

    A CIA-Backed Coup? Nobel Laureate Yunus At Helm in Bangladesh

    Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

    Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

    From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

    From Anant Ambani to Akash Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan: Celebs who married their childhood sweethearts

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

    6 best cars for daily office commute in India

    6 best cars for daily office commute in India

    Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

    Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

    In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

    In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

    Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement