Deepika Padukone reveals why she refused to work with Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for his courteous nature, and he often helps artists by recommending or suggesting them with a film. If Salman offers a film, it turned out to be a redemption for the artists (the latest example is Aayush Sharma in 'Antim: The Final Truth'). However, Deepika Padukone had to refuse Salman's offer, and she frankly confessed about it.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the 'Gehraiyaan' star added that the 'Dabangg' actor saw the potential in her, and he was among the first person to offer her a film. But at that time, she didn't want to be an actress, so Deepika had refused the offer. Terming her decision as 'tragedy,' the 'Om Shanti Om' actress further added, that they both share a beautiful relationship and she'll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first ones to offer her a movie.

In a recent interview with Mashable India how she overcame hardships while hunting for work. She told the host that said that she was a successful model in Bangalore before moving to Mumbai and that she travelled to Delhi and Mumbai for work. Deepika mentioned that she put in a lot of effort to secure assignments. She went to auditions, but she feels humbled by the fact that she was looked after by her aunt. She enrolled in acting classes and gained a number of new friends. Deepika used to take late auto-rickshaw rides from her house to the shoot venue in the early years of her struggle. Overall, she described how tough it was for her to adjust to a new setting.

Deepika had promoted her films on Salman's 'Bigg Boss,' and it would be great to see them together in a film. On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in 'Pathan,' 'Project-K,' Hindi remake of 'The Intern', and 'Fighter.'