Deepika Padukone reveals who is most excited for 'Gehraiyaan'

After playing some memorable characters like Meera ('Love Aaj Kal,' 2009), Veronica ('Cocktail'), Rani Padmavati ('Padmavat'), Deepika Padukone is geared up to woo the audience as Alisha in the upcoming romantic-drama 'Gehraiyaan.' The actress is busy promoting the film, and while speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how her hubby Ranveer Singh is the most eager one to witness her upcoming film.

As soon as the posters of 'Gehraiyaan' were out, Ranveer Singh posted a picture of Deepika from their vacation with a quirky caption, promoting her film. When the actress was asked about the photo, Deepika said, "You can also talk about how I promoted his film." Padukone referred to the video from their vacation, where she adapted Ranveer's on-screen character Kapil Dev's accent to promote his last release '83.'

Furthermore, the actress added that why Ranveer can't control his excitement for the film by asserting, "He's the most excited for this film to come out because he's been a big champion of Shakun (Batra) and me working together. He feels like I'm doing what I do best and Shakun's doing what he does best. And therefore when the two of us come together, it's even better. So he's very, very excited."

While speaking to a leading agency Padukone said, “Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film.”

The actress even added, "So, to go down that route of intimacy and vulnerability is possible when you know the director is not doing it for eyeballs. Because that is where the characters are coming from, their experience and journey. It is possible when you feel safe and secure in the environment.”