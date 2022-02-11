Deepika Padukone reveals she’s ‘obsessed’ with Jr NTR, wants to work with Allu Arjun

During a recent interview, Deepika Padukone shared her wish list of actors and directors with whom she would like to collaborate. She expressed her desire to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun and stated that she is "obsessed" with Jr NTR.

Deepika is now promoting her forthcoming flick 'Gehraiyaan.' Shakun Batra directed the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika was asked to name an actor and director she wants to work with. “I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn’t create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu,” she said.

Deepika expressed her desire to collaborate with Ayan Mukerji, who directed her in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. "But, I would like to work with (SS) Rajamouli," she continued.

Deepika Padukone who'll soon be coming with her romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' had compared Ranveer Singh's energy to a cheerleader. While having a conversation with Indian Express Deepika revealed that she has a cheerleader in Ranveer. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress further asserted that she is able to make bolder choices, as she feels the same. However, Deepika accepted that she is less expressive than him. The actress added that Ranveer is able to articulate it nicely, and that's what makes him a tactile person. The actress even said that Ranveer expresses himself openly, likes to hug and kiss.

Deepika will next be seen starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan, which will be released after ‘Gehraiyaan’. ‘Project-K’, in which Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan feature, The Intern adaptation, and ‘Fighter’, in which Hrithik Roshan co-stars, are among her other flicks.