Deepika Padukone reveals how '83 displays lighter moments between Romi and her husband Kapil Dev

Deepika Padukone had shared her excitement on working with husband and actor Ranveer Singh once again in Kabir Khan's '83. The actor was in London for about a month to shoot. Before '83, Deepika will be seen in an intense film, Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. Her last outing, Padmaavat was also an intense film, so '83 is definitely a lighter one for Deepika.

Talking about the same, a source stated to HT Cafe, "For some time now, Deepika has often spoken about her craving to do a lighter role since she has constantly been doing intense characters. In a way, her part in ’83 fits that bill [of a comparatively lighter part] but not entirely because, in essence, the film is a gripping drama about Indian [cricket] team’s journey towards the [1983] world cup victory."

The source added, "Surely, the storyline has several highs as well as lows, but at the same time, there are a few lighter moments between the captain and his wife."

When Deepika was asked about it, she said, "Honestly speaking, I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in ’83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup. But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband [Kapil Dev]. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally."

'83 is releasing on April 10, 2020.