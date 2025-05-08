Deepika Padukone shared an incident where a director reacted oddly when she said she couldn't meet because she needed to be with her daughter.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents to their daughter, Dua, in September 2024. Since then, Deepika has been focusing on how her life and work balance will evolve.

In an interview with Marie Claire, she shared an incident where a director reacted oddly when she said she couldn't meet because she needed to be with her daughter. Deepika recalled, “He turned around and said, ‘Oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously.’ I don’t know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that even mean—taking motherhood seriously? Of course I am!”

Deepika Padukone also shared that she and Ranveer Singh are completely in sync when it comes to parenting and are committed to being there for their daughter Dua’s every need. She said they’re not bothered by any criticism they receive for putting family first.

She added, "Whether it's what movies I want to do…how I want to live my life or the things that I'm really passionate about, and beyond that, it doesn't even matter what anyone else thinks. I am someone who has always been able to tune out and just listen to my instinct.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to start a new chapter, not just as soon-to-be parents but also as owners of a stunning new home. The couple will soon move into their brand-new sea-facing quadruplex apartment in Bandra Bandstand, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat.

After their private wedding in Italy in 2018, they recently shared the joyful news of expecting their first child in September 2024. Deepika has been proudly showing off her baby bump around Mumbai. The couple is set to move into their new luxurious home shortly after the arrival of their daughter, Dua.