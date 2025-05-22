Reports say Deepika Padukone left *Spirit* because of some demands she made that caused problems with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for hits like Kabir Singh and Animal, is now focused on his upcoming film Spirit starring Prabhas. However, the project has grabbed attention due to speculation around casting changes.

As per reports from Telugu outlets like Gulte and GreatAndhra, Deepika Padukone is no longer associated with the film. Sources claim she was dropped after disagreements with the director, allegedly over a series of “unprofessional” demands made by the actress.

According to reports, Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit stemmed from a series of demands that created friction with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Sources say she requested an 8-hour workday, which translated to just 6 hours of actual filming. She also allegedly asked for ₹20 crore as her fee—her highest so far—along with a share in the film’s profits. Furthermore, Deepika reportedly declined to deliver her dialogues in Telugu, a crucial aspect of the role. These issues are said to have frustrated Vanga, prompting him to drop her from the project. The team is now reportedly searching for a new female lead.

Earlier reports suggested that the delay in Spirit was due to Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy, leading her to step away from the film initially because of scheduling conflicts. However, when director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reportedly returned with revised dates, Deepika was said to have rejoined the project.

Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have not yet addressed the rumours of her departure from Spirit. Still, the news has sparked major chatter across social media, given the film’s high profile and Deepika’s strong run at the box office with recent hits like Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD.