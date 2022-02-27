Deepika Padukone recalls 'worst advice' of getting breast implants in her teens

Deepika Padukone knows to stay honest, and she usually doesn't hold back in expressing herself. The actress who was last seen in love-drama 'Gehraiyaan' opened up about being advised to have breast implants, that too in her teens. While indulging in a candid conversation with Filmfare, she was asked to share the best and worst advice she received.

Padukone frankly added that Shah Rukh Khan gave her good advice, to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, She explained it further adding, This is because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences. Recalling the worst advice, she added when she was 18, she was suggested to get breast implants. Deepika didn't take the advice seriously and she often wonder how she had the wisdom to not take the suggestion seriously.

Recently while promoting her last release, Deepika revealed that she had refused to work with Salman Khan. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the 'Gehraiyaan' star added that the 'Dabangg' actor saw the potential in her, and he was among the first person to offer her a film. But at that time, she didn't want to be an actress, so Deepika had refused the offer. Terming her decision as 'tragedy,' the 'Om Shanti Om' actress further added, that they both share a beautiful relationship and she'll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first ones to offer her a movie. Deepika had promoted her films on Salman's 'Bigg Boss,' and it would be great to see them together in a film.

Talking about her last release 'Gehraiyaan,' the film received a mixed reception from critics and masses. On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in 'Pathan,' 'Project-K,' Hindi remake of 'The Intern', and 'Fighter.'