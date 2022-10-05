Deepika Padukone recalls bad experiences in US, says Hollywood actor told her 'you speak English very...'

File Photo

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, in her recent interview, revealed by she didn’t sign any Hollywood film after her debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage which also starred Vin Diesel, Kris Wu, Nina Dobrev and Roby Rose among others.

The action thriller starring Deepika Padukone was released in January 2017. Interestingly, the actress became a global brand ambassador for brands including Levi’s, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier. This year, she became a jury member of the Cannes Film Festival. While speaking to a fashion magazine, Deepika revealed the reason why she was never seen in Hollywood films after xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The Pathaan actress also talked about her negative experiences in Hollywood. She said, “You are the scientist. You are a computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in,” to Business of Fashion.

She recalled an incident that made her upset and said, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’”

A video of Deepika also went viral from one of her visits to the US. In the video, a paparazzi was heard calling Deepika ‘Priyanka Chopra’. On the personal front, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan.