Deepika Padukone reacts to fan urging filmmakers to cast her opposite Ranbir Kapoor: 'Socho kya ho jaaega agar...'

There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone may team up for his directorial debut, but no official confirmation has been made.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have appeared together in three films, and audiences have adored their on-screen chemistry every time. Many fans have been hoping for another collaboration, but the duo hasn’t shared the screen in over a decade, since Tamasha released in 2015. Reflecting this sentiment, a fan recently made an Instagram reel urging Bollywood filmmakers to cast them together again, calling it a guaranteed hit. Deepika has now responded to that reel.

The reel was posted on Instagram a few days ago by a user named Sonalika Puri. In it, she said, “This is a humble request to all directors and producers — could you please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com? You keep saying movies aren’t earning and audiences aren’t going to theatres. First cast them together and then watch what happens)."

She further stated, “Jis jodi ki public appearances itni zyaada buzz create kar deti hein woh waapis screen pe ayenge toh socho kya ho jayga! Oh god, I can't even stop smiling thinking about it! Achche se script likho aur dono ko cast karo. Kyuki dono hi bohot zyada talented he and itne khoobsurat lagte he saath me yaar (Their public appearances alone create so much buzz, now think what will happen when they come on screen together! So write a good script and cast these two. Because they are both very talented and look amazing together).”

Deepika has now liked the reel, and several users quickly picked up on it in the comments. One wrote, “Deepika liked this reel omg,” while another said, “She liked!! That means DP is ready!” A third comment read, “I recently saw an article saying Ranbir is reviving RK Studios and will announce three films, with the first starring Deepika, produced by Ranbir and directed by Konkona.” However, there has been no official confirmation of Ranbir and Deepika coming together for a new film.

