Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's post on Met Gala debut, Reddit says ‘that’s not even a compliment..’

Deepika Padukone showers love on Alia Bhatt after three days of her Met Gala debut, fans call it 'damage control'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's post on Met Gala debut, Reddit says ‘that’s not even a compliment..’
Deepika Padukone reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala post

Deepika Padukone recently faced criticism when the actress posted her BTS pics from Oscars 2023 just before Alia Bhatt was going to make her Met Gala debut. Now, three days after the latter’s big day, Deepika turns cheerleader for her and fans call it ‘damage control’.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and posted a BTS video getting ready to ace her Met Gala debut. The actress captioned the video, “@aliaabhatt turned to designer @PrabalGurung for her #MetGala debut, for which even this superstar was a little nervous. Wobbly knees were nowhere to be seen once this glamorous look hit the carpet, though. The all-white outfit elegantly fit into the night’s dress code of “in honor of Karl.” Featuring a dramatic sheer train and hundreds (if not thousands) of pearl beads, the look served up pure princess bride—which certainly was a recurring theme in the decades-spanning catalog of Lagerfeld’s work. Another nice touch? She wore a single fingerless glove, which was one of Lagerfeld’s favorite accessories (though he wore two).” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Many celebrities applauded the actress and her fans couldn’t stop gushing about it. But what caught the attention of her fans was Deepika Padukone’s reaction. The Pathaan actress wrote, “You did it” and added a red heart. While Alia hasn’t replied yet. 

However, social media users have a different point of view to Deepika Padukone’s compliment to Alia Bhatt. One of the comments on Reddit read, “I have nothing against Deepika but this looks like damage control.” Another wrote, “This is how strong PR works, damage control.” Another commented, “She always does this after she do something shady.” Another wrote, “i always find her compliment or praise for her competitors fake.” Another said, “This is not even a compliment, just a statement of fact, damn deepu.” 

DP showing Alia some love ❤️
by u/Top_Discipline_5118 in BollyBlindsNGossip

All these complications assumed by the fans between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone started when Deepika posted her BTS photos from Oscars 2023 just before Alia was going to make her Met Gala Debut. Netizens felt that the Pathaan actress is trying to steal Alia’s limelight and called her ‘insecure’ 

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Other than this, the actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline wherein she will see sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Alia Bhatt on the other hand, will be seen in Karan Johar’s next directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which she will be seen reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie is all set to release on July 28.

Read Deepika Padukone drops unseen BTS pics from her Naatu Naatu speech at Oscars 2023, fans call her ‘pride of India’

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.