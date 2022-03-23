Deepika Padukone reacts to Abhishek Bachchan saying ‘Everyone Loves Deepika’ in 'Dasvi' trailer

Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone woke up to a sweet surprise today and the actress thanked the team of the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Dasvi on her social media for the same.

The super-viral and successful trailer of ‘Dasvi’ was released on Wednesday morning and one dialogue from it seemed to catch everyone's attention. In a scene, Abhishek Bachchan is heard saying, “Everyone loves Deepika” referring to the Indian superstar.

Taking to her social media, the actress reacted to the same as she shared the trailer to her story and wrote, "Thank you team #Dasvi for the LOVE! Wishing you guys the best! "

The Pathan actress has been making headlines ever since the release of her latest, ‘Gehraiyaan’, for the outstanding and relatable performance she had delivered in the film. On the work front, the actress has massive projects like ‘Pathan’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Mahabharata,’ ‘Project K’, ‘The Intern’ remake, and another Hollywood project.

Meanwhile, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer is garnering a lot of buzz since the announcement, and the official trailer proves why it is one of the most exciting films of the year.

The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi politician who finds a nayi chunauti in prison: education. Now, passing dasvi kaksha is his next manzil! With a quirky biwi by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to this natkhat neta forms the crux of the plot.

The trailer sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a dhaakad IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby’s beloved kursi.

Talking about the trailer, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “The trailer is a sneak peek into the lovely world of Dasvi. Maddock has always backed content-based cinema, and Dasvi is yet another attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens.”

On the performances of his lead stars, Dinesh added, “Abhishek, Yami and Nimrat have knocked it out of the park. Audiences will fall in love with all three of them by the end.”