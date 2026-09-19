Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second baby girl after Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second baby girl on September 19. Their first daughter Dua was also born in the same month two years ago in September 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday, September 19. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a joint post on Instagram. The announcement featured a picture of tiny baby footprints, with the names of Ranveer, Deepika and their first child, Dua, written underneath. The date "19/9/2026" was also mentioned in the post, marking the arrival of their newest family member.

As soon as the couple announced the arrival of their second child, wishes began pouring in from their Bollywood friends and colleagues. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Awww!! congratulations you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing”, while Sonam Kapoor commented, “What a dream. Congratulations.” Ranveer’s Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun reacted with several evil eye emojis in the comments section. Sonu Sood, Shreya Ghoshal, Maniesh Paul and Shilpa Rao also joined in to congratulate the couple.

Deepika and Ranveer's second maternity photoshoot

Earlier this month, on the occasion of Dua's second birthday on September 8, Deepika and Ranveer shared a series of intimate black-and-white pictures from their second pregnancy photoshoot. Sharing the photos, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!", and tagged the Piku actress.

Deepika and Ranveer's marriage and first baby

After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. On Diwali last year, the power couple revealed Dua's face for the first time on social media.

Deepika and Ranveer's recent and upcoming films

On the work front, Ranveer has delivered the two biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He is currently busy shooting for his zombie film Pralay in Mumbai. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller King, that releases on December 24, 2026. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action extravaganza Raaka slated to hit theatres in 2027.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video