Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives big update on AAP-Congress alliance, says, ‘both parties trying to..'

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 04:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first post after birth of their baby girl
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/Instagram
After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl, they have officially announced the same in their first Instagram post after becoming parents. The power couple shared a joint post with a special note that read, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024 Deepika & Ranveer." Deepika delivered the baby at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress, who has delivered multiple Rs 1000-crore blockbusters including Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD, was admitted in the hospital on Saturday evening.

Ranveer and Deepika didn't post anything as a caption to their post. Several Bollywood celebrities wished the couple in the comments section. Alia Bhatt dropped several heart emojis. Ananya Panday wrote, "Baby girl! Congratulations", and added an evil eye emoji. Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra also congratulated the couple.

The couple had tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. Five years later on Koffee With Karan in October 2023, fans got to see their heartwarming wedding video. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and shared stunning photos from their maternity photoshoot earlier this week. On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer, along with their families, had visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their child.

After birth of their baby girl, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Singham Again. While the actress will be introduced in Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Shakti Shetty, the actor will reprise his role as Simmba in the action drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024. It will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee.

READ | This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
