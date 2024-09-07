Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday evening.

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, September 7. Ranveer's mom and sister also reached the hospital. Their videos are shared by several paparazzi accounts on social media. These viral clips have sparked speculations that the power couple is set to become parents today.



On Friday, Ranveer, Deepika, and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. While Deepika looked beautiful in a teal Benarasi saree, Ranveer looked dashing in a beige kurta pyjama set. With Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, actress is set to deliver the baby today in all likelihood on the auspicious day.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como and shared some amazing pictures with fans on Instagram. Five years later on Koffee With Karan in October 2023, fans got to see their heartwarming wedding video. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and shared stunning photos from their maternity photoshoot earlier this week.

After their baby's birth, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Singham Again. While the actress will be introduced in Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Shakti Shetty, the actor will reprise his role as Simmba in the action drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

The third film in the Singham series will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The upcoming horror comedy is also the third movie in the horror comedy series. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan reprising his character of Rooh Baba. The film stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit Nene as the leading ladies.

