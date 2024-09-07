Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Business heartthrob Vaibhav Maloo pursues his childhood dreams in the digital world by launching InfoProfile

Persana AI: How AI Agents Are Revolutionizing Sales Prospecting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

This college turned down Gautam Adani’s application, after 46 years called to honour him

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Is Flipkart Minutes the new Santa? Bengaluru man gets free PS5 with TV order

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

This 69-year-old superstar has gone back to college, will study Artificial Intelligence in a top US institute

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday evening.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 07:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Mumbai hospital with families; spark speculations about baby's birth
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, September 7. Ranveer's mom and sister also reached the hospital. Their videos are shared by several paparazzi accounts on social media. These viral clips have sparked speculations that the power couple is set to become parents today.

On Friday, Ranveer, Deepika, and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. While Deepika looked beautiful in a teal Benarasi saree, Ranveer looked dashing in a beige kurta pyjama set. With Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday, actress is set to deliver the baby today in all likelihood on the auspicious day.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como and shared some amazing pictures with fans on Instagram. Five years later on Koffee With Karan in October 2023, fans got to see their heartwarming wedding video. They announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and shared stunning photos from their maternity photoshoot earlier this week.

After their baby's birth, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in Singham Again. While the actress will be introduced in Rohit Shetty's cop universe as Shakti Shetty, the actor will reprise his role as Simmba in the action drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

The third film in the Singham series will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The upcoming horror comedy is also the third movie in the horror comedy series. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Kartik Aaryan reprising his character of Rooh Baba. The film stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit Nene as the leading ladies.

READ | This film was made in just Rs 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Ex-principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation near RG Kar hospital? CBI gives big update

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

Meet man whose father produced many superhit films, then faced financial crisis, son made such a comeback that..

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

After Bangladesh debacle, PCB to tighten fitness criteria before awarding central contracts to players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement