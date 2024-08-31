Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome their baby on this date? Actress's maternity leave to end in...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to welcome their first child in September 2024.

It was in February this year when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had announced that they will welcome their first child in September 2024. In the past couple of months, the actress also made several public appearances where she flaunted her baby bump and her photos and videos went viral.

Now, as per reports, Deepika's due date has been revealed. It has also been reported that the couple will welcome their first child in a hospital in south Bombay, instead of the rumours that they will fly down to London to welcome their baby. A source was quoted telling News18, "Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work."

The source also shared that Deepika's maternity leave will end in March 2025 and the first film she will start shooting after the birth of her baby will be the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. "Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas", the source added.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi dystopian action drama film. Released in June this year, the film broke several box office records and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It is also the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The filming of its sequel will reportedly start in January-February 2025.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in the action drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles, Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024 and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

