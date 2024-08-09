Twitter
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's fans think the couple is set to welcome a baby boy.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to welcome baby boy? Viral photo has fans convinced
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
One of the power couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome their first child in September. As the actress' delivery date comes near, the internet is abuzz with speculations of their firstborn's gender. A viral photo of their gift packs has fans convinced they are going to welcome a baby boy. 

A Reddit user shared a gifting brand's Instagram story screenshot of adorable presents, ordered by Deepika Padukone. The image showed beautifully wrapped gift boxes with a tag indicating that it was for Deepika. The box was wrapped in minimalist brown paper with a light blue string tied in a neat bow. The strings had several charming ceramic hangings, including shapes like fish, stars, and circles, all in shades of blue and white. This colour detail has ignited a wave of speculation, with fans convinced that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue.
byu/ProofsInThePuddingYo inBollyBlindsNGossip

One of the comments read, "Omg it’s so cute and beautiful though! I am in love with the blue packaging." Another user wrote, "Not giving into speculations but it would be pretty funny if in the future, when their kids come off age, Raha and the Deepveer baby boy start dating." Another user wrote, "Most likely that’s true. A similar thing happened at Alia’s baby shower. Everyone wearing pink was a giveaway." Another comment read, "Baby shower time has come these must be for that. this was the color of Varun and Natasha's baby shower gifts. baby shower color of gift packages is a giveaway." 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. She will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh also has Don 3 in the pipeline. 

