Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again; actress announces second pregnancy with adorable post featuring Dua

After welcoming their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to become parents for the second time. The couple made a special announcement on Instagram on Sunday, surprising their fans and followers.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood for the second time. On Sunday, April 19, Deepika made her pregnancy announcement with an adorable social media post. She took to her official Instagram handle, made a joint post with Ranveer, and shared a cute pic of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The Fighter actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis.

Several celebrities congratuled the power couple in the comments section. Ananya Panday wrote, "Omggggg bigggggest love", while Kiara Advani added, "Congratulationssss." Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped several heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover, Danish Pandor, Armaan Malik also poured in their congratulations.

After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. On Diwali last year, the power couple revealed Dua's face for the first time on social media.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in multiple films including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), 83 (2021), and Singham Again (2024). In addition to this, the two have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, Finding Fanny (2014) and Cirkus (2023).

On the work front, Ranveer has just delivered the two biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action thriller King that releases in December 2026. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action film slated to hit theatres in 2027.

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