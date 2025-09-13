Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a drive in their brand new Hummer, photo goes viral

While Ranveer was on the driving seat, Deepika looked relaxed beside him, both keeping their look simple yet stylish.

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were recently spotted out on a casual drive, this time in their brand-new luxury ride, a Hummer Electric SUV worth nearly Rs 1.8 crore.

A picture from the outing quickly made its way online, showing the duo seated inside the swanky car. While Ranveer was on the driving seat, Deepika looked relaxed beside him, both keeping their look simple yet stylish. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over them, calling the two a “King and Queen,” while another admirer wrote, “The Aura they have.”

The sighting was extra special because the couple has rarely been seen together in public after welcoming their first child, Dua, last year. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018, and their journey into parenthood has been closely followed by fans ever since.

However, their joy was recently clouded by a troubling incident. A video of their one-year-old daughter Dua surfaced online without permission, sparking an uproar on social media. The clip, reportedly shot at Mumbai International Airport, showed the little one sitting on Deepika’s lap inside an airport buggy. The video went viral within hours, leaving fans furious at the “shameful invasion of privacy.”

Deepika, visibly upset in the clip, firmly asked the person recording to stop, making it clear that such intrusion was not acceptable. Until now, paparazzi had largely respected the couple’s request to keep their child away from public attention, which is why the leak triggered such strong reactions. Many netizens rallied behind Deepika and Ranveer, urging platforms to remove the clip and reminding people to respect the privacy of celebrity children.

Despite the incident, the couple continues to maintain a balance between their high-profile careers and moments of normalcy. Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, while Ranveer is gearing up for his upcoming release, Dhurandhar.