Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh named their daughter Dua.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and dropped the first photo of their daughter. Sharing the photo, they revealed the name and the meaning of their newborn,

Sharing the picture, Deepika and Ranveer wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh |‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."