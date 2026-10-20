Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first glimpse of second baby girl, name her Devi Padukone Singh

After Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have named their second daughter as Devi Padukone Singh. The couple shared first glimse of Devi and revealed her name on the occasion of Dussehra aka Vijayadashmi.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on September 19. On the occasion of Vijayadashmi aka Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20, the power couple shared the first glimpse of their younger daughter and revealed her name as as Devi Padukone Singh. Taking to her Instagram, Deepika shared their adorable family portrait and captioned it, "Of Love & Abundance...(evil eye emoji) Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह (evil eye emoji)." In September 2024, Deepika and Ranveer had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh.

Deepika and Ranveer announce Devi's birth

A month ago on September 19, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter through a joint post on Instagram. The announcement featured a picture of tiny baby footprints, with the names of Ranveer, Deepika and Dua, written underneath. The date "19/9/2026" was also mentioned in the post, marking the arrival of their newest family member.

Deepika and Ranveer's marriage and movies

After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They have starred together in multiple movies including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and Singham Again. The first three of them were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from the five films, Ranveer has appeared in a cameo in Deepika's Finding Fanny, and Deepika has done a special appearance in Ranveer's Cirkus.

Deepika and Ranveer's recent and upcoming films

Earlier this year, Ranveer delivered two of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year - Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will be seen next in the action-packed zombie thriller Pralay, which marks Kalyani Priyadarshan's Bollywood debut. Deepika will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Shah Rukh Khan-led action thriller King, that releases on December 24. She will also be seen oposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's sci-fi action extravaganza Raaka slated to hit theatres in 2027.

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