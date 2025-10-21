FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'

‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling

Asrani was embarrassed after working with Sunny Leone in this film, called it 'terrible, horrible': 'I did not know...'

Virat Kohli hits the nets at Adelaide Oval ahead of 2nd ODI against Australia | Watch viral video

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'

Amazon to automate 6,00,000 jobs by using robot technology in...; Know how it plans to transform operations

OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'

Latest OTT Releases ( October 20 to October 26): 7 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face on Diwali

Former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after being charged in son's death: 'Those who are...'

Ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa issues FIRST statement after son's death

Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet

The couple's daughter Dua, dressed in a matching red outfit, looked adorable in her parents' arms. Her cute little ponytails made the picture all the more adorable.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 09:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali, viral photos break the internet
Dua Padukone Singh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by revealing the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh for the first time on social media. The power couple, known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight, shared a heartwarming family portrait that has gone viral online. Deepika shared the pictures with the caption “Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayein” in Hindi, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, accompanied by smiling and evil eye emojis.

In the photos, the couple can be seen dressed in coordinated festive outfits. Deepika wore a stunning red silk salwar kameez with heavy traditional gold jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun adorned with jasmine flowers. Ranveer, in an ivory sherwani paired with a layered pearl necklace and sunglasses, exuded his trademark charm.

The couple's daughter Dua, dressed in a matching red outfit, looked adorable in her parents' arms. Her cute little ponytails made the picture all the more adorable. Another picture captured a serene moment of Deepika holding Dua close during the Diwali puja. Dua was born in September 2024, nearly five years after Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot. The couple, who met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2013, fell in love during the film's shoot.

After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. Since Dua's birth, Deepika and Ranveer have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy, refraining from sharing her face on social media. 

This Diwali marks the first time the actors have given fans a glimpse of their family life. A few weeks ago, a video of Deepika and little Dua at the airport travelling in a buggy was captured secretly by a fan and went viral. Deepika in the video was seen clearly and sternly telling the fan not to capture Dua's photo or video, but in vain. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on rumours of rift between him and producer DVV Danayya: 'It hasn't been easy...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display case in daylight robbery, video goes viral; Watch
Louvre Museum Heist: Thieves caught cutting glass display in daylight robbery
Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban
Forty-Five Years of War: Historical rupture between Pakistan and Taliban
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city...
Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut celebration
Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja r
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance
Chhoti Diwali 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, spiritual significance
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE