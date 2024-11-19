Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have leased an apartment in Beau Monde Towers, Prabhadevi, for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine since the birth of their baby daughter, Dua Padukone Singh in September this year. Now, there's another ecstatic news for the couple as they have leased a new apartment in the posh area of Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

As per a report in Square Yard, Deepika and Ranveer have leased an apartment in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society, Prabhadevi, for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,319 square foot, along with three car parking spaces. Registered in November 2024, the lease is for 36 months with the security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. For the first 18 months, the monthly rest is Rs 7 lakh and for the next 18 months, the rent will rise to Rs 7.35 lakhs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika were last seen sharing screen space in Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action thriller also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Salman Khan in a cameo.

Released in cinemas on November 1 in the Diwali weekend, Singham Again has earned Rs 232 crore net in India and grossed Rs 352 crore worldwide. It is going neck to neck with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which had also released on the same day. The Anees Bazmee-directed and Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy is slightly ahead, as it has collected Rs 233 crore net in India and Rs 357 crore gross worldwide. These box office collections are taken from Sacnilk.

