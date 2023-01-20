Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive all decked up at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement, netizens react

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hailed as a 'power couple' by their fans. Their presence has always been welcomed with love and positive comments on social media. However, there are instances where the couple have attracted some trolls, and their appearance has not only been loved but mocked as well.

On Thursday, Bajirao Mastani actors attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement party. Deepika gave royal vibes in her attractive red saree. Whereas Ranveer looked dapper in a black sherwani. Ranveer-Deepika even walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was published, the internet got divided with mixed opinions. While there were users who praised their presence. There were others who considered them 'over-dressed' for the occasion. A user wrote, "Inki hi shaadi lag rahi hai." Another user mocked them saying, "They are looking overdressed for an engagement party." A netizen wrote, "Aa gye waiter log saj dhaj ke."

Another section of netizens went on to praise Ranveer and Deepika for being the 'best couple' of Bollywood. "the powerfull couples spotted #deepveer," wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, "She's the ONLY actress that has the royalty vibes... Can't wait for draupati role," added another fan. One of the netizens stated, "I wish Deepika could have worn this dress on any of her own wedding functions."

Apart from Deepika-Ranveer, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, John Abraham and other attended the party.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in dud Cirkus. He will next be seen with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Deepika will be soon be seen with SRK and John in Pathaan. Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25.