Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh get trolled for attending style awards, netizens says 'kis bandar se...'

Ranveer Singh's crazy antics grabbed Deepika's attention, and her reaction has some hilarious responses from netizens.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two dynamic personalities. Whenever they make a public appearance, netizens go gaga over their chemistry. However, sometimes even internet users have a field day, and they enjoy mocking their favourite stars. 

On Thursday, the Bajirao Mastani duo attended the GQ Style Awards and graced the red carpet with their charm. Deepika donned a red blouse with a matching casual blazer and pants. The pointed red heels and her hair tied in a bun completed the look. Whereas Ranveer Singh wore a navy blue casual suit with a dragon motif on the pants. After posing for the cameras together, Ranveer was asked to pose solo. While posing for paps, Singh was enjoying the vibes and he was grooving to the music. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Deepika was captured noticing Singh, and netizens are going bonkers over it. 

Watch the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, several netizens stated that even Deepika is trying hard to control her laugh. A user wrote, "Soch rhi hai decision glt le liya shayd." Another user stated, "Deepika be like: kis bandar se shadi hogyi meri...hasun ya roun." One of the user stated, "Soch rahi hai kya dekha tha maine." A netizen added, "Vo bhi soch rahi hai aakhir maine is langur me aisa kya dekha jo isase shadi kar baithi." Another netizen added, "Deepika be like ( bacha kya plan kru phele yeh to bada ho)" 

Here are some reactions

Ranver-Singh-reactions

Two days ago, Deepika, who made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry. Marking the special occasion, Deepika took to Instagram and posted an artsy video of herself. The video was a build-up post to her self-care brand.  

READ: Pathaan star Deepika Padukone launches self-care brand 82°E

 

Deepika`s post left her fans curious. However, it was Deepika`s husband Ranveer`s comment that hogged all the limelight."It`s time to give me a kiss," Ranveer commented. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. 

Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
