Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh break internet with second pregnancy photoshoot with Dua, fans call them 'perfect family'

The second pregnancy photoshoot pictures feature Deepika Padukone beautifully flaunting her baby bump as she poses with Ranveer Singh, while the couple also shares adorable moments with their daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again taken the internet by storm. The couple shared a series of intimate pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot on Tuesday evening, giving fans a glimpse into their special family moments as they prepare to welcome their second child. The photos arrive on an even more special occasion as their daughter Dua celebrates her second birthday. The frames capture Deepika proudly flaunting her baby bump alongside Ranveer, while the couple also shares adorable moments with their little one.

From Deepika's radiant pregnancy glow to Ranveer’s affectionate moments with his wife and daughter, the photoshoot beautifully captures the family’s excitement as they step into another chapter of their lives together. The candid and intimate pictures reflect the warmth and happiness surrounding their growing family. Soon after the photos were shared, social media was flooded with love and birthday wishes for Dua. Fans showered the family with compliments, with many gushing over Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry and calling the trio a "perfect family."