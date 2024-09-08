Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with baby girl

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the first time

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have started a new chapter in their lives today by welcoming their first child. As per reports, they are blessed with a baby girl.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their pregnancy in February this year in the form of an Instagram post that simply read ‘September 2024’ surrounded by motifs related to newborn babies. The actress debuted her baby bump later in the year during the promotions of her pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD.

Earlier this week, the two shared pictures from their adorable maternity shoot. The monochrome pictures showed Deepika proudly flaunting her baby bump with Ranveer cradling her in various poses. Speculations about the birth of the child over the weekend began on Saturday evening after the two actors were spotted reaching Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital in their car. The moment was captured by a gamut of paparazzi eager to capture the moment. Reports stated that Ranveer’s mother and sister arrived at the hospital soon after, followed by Deepika’s family too.

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema currently. Daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, she has been a part of Hindi films for over 17 years. Ranveer is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars of his generation in India. In a career spread over a decade, he has been part of several blockbusters. The two actors met while filming Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela in 2013 and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in 2018.

