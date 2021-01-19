Ranveer Singh and I have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other: Deepika Padukone

After a courtship of six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh entered marital bliss in 2018. The couple is head-over-heels in love with each other. During several media interactions, they just can't stop gushing over each other. Recently, Deepika spoke at length about Ranveer and how even after two years of marriage they are still discovering things about each other. She also called him the 'best actor' in today's times.

Deepika told Femina, "Everybody talks about his energy but what most people don’t realise is that this is not who he is all the time. What attracted me to him was the fact is that we have been together for eight years and are still discovering each other. I think that is the beauty of our relationship. We started not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people. So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him."

On Ranveer's acting skills, DP went on to say, "As an actor, he is probably the best we’ve had in a really long time; his versatility is unmatched. I don’t think there’s any actor in the current generation who has his versatility. Very often you still see the actor in the character, but, when you see Ranveer play a role, there is an absolute transformation and I haven’t seen that in a long time."

Deepika added, "Professionally, whatever he’s achieved is there for everybody to see... But, at a personal level, he is all heart, and his sense of humour, his achievements, his versatility, his warmth are obvious. But, beneath all of that though, he is extremely childlike. Ranveer still lives in a bubble and, if he had a choice, he’d continue living in that bubble: of just being untouched, innocent, and with lots of love to give."

When asked what binds them together, Deepika stated, "I think food, to begin with. We both love eating and can keep eating all the time. I think it is also our love for home, both of us love being around family. The minute we have any time off, our priority is spending quality time with each other. We both love travelling. We love the sand, sun and the sea. It would be a problem if one loved the mountains and the other loved the ocean, but, fortunately, we are both water babies and love the ocean. We both also swim well and love water sports and enjoy doing this together."