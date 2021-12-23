Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh dance their heart out post ‘83’ special screening – WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's next film 83 has been generating a lot of buzz these days. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, follows the Indian cricket team as they compete in the 1983 World Cup. And, after hosting a screening of the sports drama, the cast was seen having a good time after the premiere. The squad was seen taking over the dance floor and having a fantastic time together.

Ranveer and Deepika can be seen dancing with Harrdy Sandhu in a new viral video from the party.

Take a look-

In '83,' Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 team and a cricketing hero who led the underdogs to coveted World Cup gold at Lord's, defeating the mighty two-time previous victors West Indies.

Deepika Padukone, the film's co-producer, plays Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani, the film's cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil (son of 1983 team member Sadeep Patil), Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya

On Friday, December 24, the movie will be released in theatres.