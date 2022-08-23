Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to be seen together in Brahmastra Part 2?

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/File photos

As per the latest buzz in the world of entertainment, Bollywood power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, might soom come together for a film. yes, you read that right! Rumours mills are abuzz with the news that Deepika-Ranveer and Alia-Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra: Part 2. This news, which has aptly come ahead of the release of Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva on Septemper 9, has left fans excited for the film and it's sequel.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "No doubt, it will be a casting coup if Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh are in one film! However, it will be important to maintain that each have integral parts." "As for their roles, Alia and Ranbir will be seen as their respective characters from Part 1, and will have stories that run parallel to each other."

READ: Alia Bhatt opens up on live-in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor before marriage, says 'we were actually gonna...'

The source according to the portal added that "filmmaker Ayan Mukherji is making a big ticket franchise that will be interlinked and actors will be seen playing cameos at the end of the film, just like we see in Marvel movies."

Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India's first original universe, the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world.