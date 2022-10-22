Deepika Padukone celebrates four years of wedding with Ranveer Singh, shares wedding invite

Ranveer Singh Deepika Paudkone

Deepika Padukone is making sure to celebrate each day of togetherness. Recently her fans shared the wedding invite of Deepika and Ranveer, and the Padmavat star quickly noticed it and reshared it on her Instagram stories.

After dating for a couple of years, Ranveer and Deepika announced their marriage by sharing this wedding invite on October 21, 2018. As the couple will celebrate their four-year-old marriage, their fans have already started creating buzz about the celebrations. Deepika shared the post on her stories, with another image of them and wrote, "Four years ago," with a heart emoji.

Here are Deepika's stories

The wedding invites reads, "21.10.2018. With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer." The Bajirao Mastani stars got married on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como with a twin wedding, as per Konkani and Sindhi rituals. Only family members and close friends were invited to attend the marriage.

A few weeks ago, there were some reports about the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela duo parting their ways. A self-proclaimed overseas censor board member tweeted about Singh and Padukone's separation news, and many media portals reported his tweet.

However, there is no truth to it, and it is just a hoax. Even the user got bashed by several netizens over his unethical reporting. On the contrary, Ranveer has called Deepika 'one of the best things that happened to him.' Ranveer attended FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022, and there, Singh spoke about teaming up with Padukone. Ranveer said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too."

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan and Fighter. On the other hand, Singh will bring Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, followed by Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.