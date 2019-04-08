Deepika Padukone poses happily in her 'Chhapaak' look during the shoot in Delhi

Deepika Padukone is extensively shooting for her upcoming film, Chappaak in Delhi. The actor in her look as an acid attack survivor named Malti is often spotted on the busy streets of Delhi shooting for the film. Several photos and videos from the sets have been leaked and Deepika looks unrecognisable in all of it. She flashes her million dollar smiles when fans click her photos and don't shy away from hiding her look.

We got our hands on a photo of Deepika from the sets wherein she is seen smiling happily for the camera. In the photo, the actor in her Chhapaak look wore a blue shirt and left her long hair open. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and she had expressed her happiness after seeing Deepika's first look from the film. She had said to BollywoodLife, "I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look."

Meanwhile, check out the photo below:

Laxmi had also stated, "A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face. And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face'."

When Deepika was asked about signing Chhapaak, she earlier said, "Meghna walked into the office and took me through the story. In five minutes of speaking with her, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna herself, Laxmi's story and Meghna's conviction in this film... It was very similar to Piku. In just five minutes of meeting the director, I knew that this is the film I wanted to do."

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.