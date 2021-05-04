Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone-Ujjala, sister Anisha test COVID-19 positive

Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone also sister Anisha Padukone are tested positive for coronavirus. The legendary badminton player has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru where is undergoing treatment. Reports have it, Prakash is likely to get discharged from the hospital this week itself. Vimal Kumar, who is the director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) confirmed the news during an interaction with a media agency.

He stated, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

A few weeks back in the wake of Janta Curfew in Maharashtra, Deepika and Ranveer Singh headed to Bengaluru to be with her family. However, the actors or the family hasn't shared the news by themselves on social media.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently shared a list of verified mental health helplines on her Instagram page, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of surging the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As millions of us (I and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation," she wrote, along with 12 slides in varied shades of pink that contain the essential numbers.