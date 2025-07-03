Deepika Padukone paid Rs 73 lakh to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame? Here's the truth

As part of their class of 2026, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Deepika Padukone's name in the Motion Pictures category. However, what many are unaware of is that this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes at a hefty price of Rs 73 lakh.

India witnessed a proud moment as Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, was chosen as a recipient of the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame star. With this achievement, the actress is now all set to become the first Indian actress to have a star at the iconic Hollywood location. As part of their class of 2026, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Deepika Padukone's name in the Motion Pictures category. However, what many are unaware of is that this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes at a hefty price of Rs 73 lakh.

Does one have to pay to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

As per the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website, any person is eligible to nominate a celebrity to receive a star. If you are a fan of a particular celebrity, you can too, submit a nomination, with the said celebrity's or their management team's agreement. "If there is no letter of agreement included from the celebrity or his/her representative, the committee will not accept the application," the website says.

How much does a Hollywood Walk of Fame star cost?

After the selection, either the celebrity or their sponsor needs to pay a hefty amount for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star and their maintenance. The website mentions, "There is a $85,000 sponsorship fee upon selection. The fee is used to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as the maintenance of the Walk of Fame. Price subject to change."

Upon conversion, this amount comes up to Rs 73 lakh. Apart from the star, to obtain the application form, one has to pay $275 fee (per submission every two years), which approximately converts to Rs 23,530.

Did Deepika Padukone pay for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

It is unclear if Deepika Padukone paid for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star herself or if she was sponsored by someone else. But the star indeed cost a fortune to the one who paid for it.

Deepika Padukone now has two years to schedule the unveiling ceremony, or she risks losing the star, and another application will have to be resubmitted.

