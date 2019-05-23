Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - who rocked the Gauri and Nainika dress better?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wore similar outfits recently, but which one is your pick?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have definitely more than one thing in common. No we are not talking about Ranbir Kapoor. He is a topic of the past - both the actresses have let their differences aside and are now friends with him as well as among themselves.

Katrina Kaif first broke the ice and surprised everyone when she attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception last year. Katrina was invited by Ranveer Singh, but she did not show Deepika Padukone the cold shoulder either. In fact Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif shared a warm hug at an awards show.

The two now seem to be sharing fashion designers too. Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing Gauri and Nainika outfits this month. While Deepika Padukone wore the attire 10 days back, Katrina Kaif wore a similar floral dress just a day back.

Deepika Padukone donned Gauri and Nainika dress. It had a V-neck with her standard huge (matching) bow and was a flowy dress. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, wore one-shoulder dress which had a more straight cut and was tight-fitting till the waist. She too had a bow, but on the shoulder rather than the waist.

Here, take a look at their photos:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has been promoting her upcoming film Bharat which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. She wore the dress amidst the promotions of her Eid release. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, who came back after Met Gala and Cannes, will soon resume shooting for her movie Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, co-starring Vikrant Massey, the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020 along with Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.