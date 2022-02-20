Deepika Padukone opens up on her and Katrina Kaif’s early days in Bollywood

Gorgeous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’, opened up on her early days in the Indian film industry. She also talked about Katrina Kaif’s initial days in Bollywood.

Deepika, who entered Bollywood with Farah Khan’s film ‘Om Shanti Om’ that also featured Shah Rukh Khan, said that she and Katrina didn’t have a PR agent or a manager when they entered the industry. For the unversed, Katrina Kaif made her debut in 2003 with the film ‘Boom’. Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Karan Johar react to Ekta Kapoor's honest review of 'Gehraiyaan'

While speaking to NDTV, Deepika said when she started her career, she used to do her own hair and makeup, and wear her own clothes. She mentioned that Katrina and she were the first of a few people ‘who had the mix of both.’ They didn’t have PR, but culture started coming and they adapted it.

She further mentioned that at today’s time girls and boys are already prepared. They already know how to sit, how to stand, what to say and how to conduct themselves. They know ‘what to wear’ and ‘what not do wear’, what hairstyle suits them. They are also aware of the makeup. However, she and Katrina did not have any of these. She said, they made mistakes and learnt from them. A part of her ‘appreciates that’ as it gave her an opportunity to understand who she is.

Deepika’s film ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been making waves since its release on February 11. While the Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday starrer has seen polarising reactions from the audience, celebrities have come out in full support showering their love on the Shakun Batra directorial.

The most recent celeb to join the ‘Gehraiyaan’ bandwagon is the television queen Ekta Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday (February 19), Ekta penned her long ‘honest’ review of the romantic drama calling it an ‘unimaginable journey’. She wrote, “So I think this deserves a post ! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won’t like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with scepticism!!! N then d movie happened !!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do !! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves!”

She continued in her post how the film totally surprised her and went beyond her expectations. “So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we’re fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge.”